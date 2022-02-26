Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Gary Neville's Greatest Premier League XI Includes Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane have picked their greatest Premier League XI (outside of Man United). Sky Sports pundit Neville includes four Liverpool players, with Keane only picking two. 

The Premier League attracts the best players in the world, and because of that, we have had the pleasure to see them in action. Looking back over the years, picking the best from the best is very difficult. Many debates are to be had when it comes to choosing Premier League XIs, even ex-teammates seeing things differently.

Virgil van Dijk

Both Gary Neville and Roy Keane chose their all-time Premier League XI, disregarding their very own Manchester United and although they have similar players in many positions, still there are differences.

Former right-back Neville goes against Keane's choice of Petr Cech in net, instead chooses Liverpool's current goalkeeper Alisson Becker. In defence, Ashley Cole is the only player they both agree on being in the team. Neville has his defence Chelsea dominant with John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta joining Cole. However, Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk takes the last spot.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Roy Keane however, seems more impressed with Manchester City's defence by including Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta. Next to those and Cole, Keane goes with former Arsenal captain Tony Adams. 

Read More

When it comes to midfield, both pundits agree on the inclusion of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Arsenal's Patrick Viera, but as Keane chooses Chelsea's Frank Lampard, Neville goes with the option of a CAM over another CM and picks Man City's playmaker David Silva.

Steven Gerrard

Gary Neville and Roy Keane then go on to pick the exact same front three, although in different formations. What a front three it is too. Arsenal great Thierry Henry on the right side, with Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank. Up top, both men go for Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Gary Neville's Greatest Premier League XI Includes Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker

By Damon Carr
4 minutes ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
8 minutes ago
Xavi Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Athletic Club: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup
Opinions

Carabao Cup Final Special | Liverpool's Greatest Cup Final Goals | Top 5 | Premier League Era

By Damon Carr
13 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
News

Breaking: Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Am Very Proud' - Virgil van Dijk Looks Forward To Carabao Cup Final After Returning From Serious Injury

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Articles

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Apologises For Including One Liverpool Player & Cristiano Ronaldo In His Best Premier League XI

By Neil Andrew
15 hours ago
Owen Hargreaves
Transfers

'He Is The Real Deal' - Owen Hargreaves Urges Clubs To Snap Up £90million Player, Liverpool In Pole Position For Signing

By Neil Andrew
16 hours ago