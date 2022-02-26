Gary Neville's Greatest Premier League XI Includes Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane have picked their greatest Premier League XI (outside of Man United). Sky Sports pundit Neville includes four Liverpool players, with Keane only picking two.

The Premier League attracts the best players in the world, and because of that, we have had the pleasure to see them in action. Looking back over the years, picking the best from the best is very difficult. Many debates are to be had when it comes to choosing Premier League XIs, even ex-teammates seeing things differently.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both Gary Neville and Roy Keane chose their all-time Premier League XI, disregarding their very own Manchester United and although they have similar players in many positions, still there are differences.

Former right-back Neville goes against Keane's choice of Petr Cech in net, instead chooses Liverpool's current goalkeeper Alisson Becker. In defence, Ashley Cole is the only player they both agree on being in the team. Neville has his defence Chelsea dominant with John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta joining Cole. However, Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk takes the last spot.

Roy Keane however, seems more impressed with Manchester City's defence by including Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta. Next to those and Cole, Keane goes with former Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

When it comes to midfield, both pundits agree on the inclusion of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Arsenal's Patrick Viera, but as Keane chooses Chelsea's Frank Lampard, Neville goes with the option of a CAM over another CM and picks Man City's playmaker David Silva.

IMAGO / ANP

Gary Neville and Roy Keane then go on to pick the exact same front three, although in different formations. What a front three it is too. Arsenal great Thierry Henry on the right side, with Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank. Up top, both men go for Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

