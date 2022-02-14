Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Jurgen Klopp's Mentor Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are.

Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It was reported last week by ESPN's Rob Dawson, that some Manchester United has been slating Ralf Rangnick's training and comparing his number two Chris Armas to fictional character Ted Lasso. This has been met with a strong reaction from the Manchester United fans, as they believe the disrespect shown by the players is a major reason why they continue to fail.

One of those Manchester United fans include Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville. The ex-Manchester United defender spoke of his disgust towards the players' actions and comments.

“I remember sitting there at lunchtime with our team and they were getting messages of team news being leaked and the manager being slagged off, and I sat there thinking ‘does this actually happen’?

“Players agents and PR teams were briefing the media on a matchday about what was going on inside a club, and it was the first time I had seen it and known for it to happen – it really unnerved me.

“That is happening at Manchester United now – they are at it, the PR teams, the agents and the marketing teams, as a self-preservation for their own player.

The outspoken pundit also revealed he knows who the perpetrators are, having been told by the media people that were given the information in the first place.

“But what they do not realise is that unfortunately, when they go to the media then those media people go to us – so we know who is briefing.

“The reality is that we do not like it, but we know who it is.

“We are not going to throw people under a bus here because we have that journalistic respect – but they are it in the same way that Chelsea were all those years ago.

