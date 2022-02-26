'Goodbye Premier League', 'This Man Changed Everything' - Fans React To News Marcelo Bielsa Could Be Replaced By Jesse Marsch At Leeds

After reports broke that Marcelo Bielsa is set to leave Leeds United, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

According to Fabrizio Romano, former RB Salzburg and Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is close to being appointed.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter.

'Shocking decision everything that is wrong with football makes my head hot'

'Jesse Marsch😭😭😭 Leeds are getting relegated'

'I'm sure he will always be remembered by Leeds fans for everything he has done for them. However, definitely the right decision in my opinion. Leeds are going down if they continue to play the way they do and Bielsa seems unwilling to change tactically.'

'That's it. Goodbye Premier League. Bielsa was the best what happened to us and no other Manager could do a better Job rn with the amount of players he has.'

'Unless you are @lufc or @Newells_en you will never understand. I am proud to be a member of this exclusive club. This man changed everything. This man brought joy. This man brought humility. This man brought success. Loyal to the end. El loco forever.'

