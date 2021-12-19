Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Title Race : Half-Time Update And Highlights For Manchester City And Chelsea

Author:

The title race heats up as all top three teams play on super Sunday. Manchester City and Chelsea are both currently playing and Liverpool visit Tottenham later today.

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Manchester City go into half-time 2-0 to the good as they look to extend their lead at the top. 

The sky blues took an early lead due to embarssing defending from Newcastle. Zichencko played a beautiful ball over the top for Joao Cancelo to half-volley back into the box. 

This caught the Newcastle defence sleeping as no one reacted to the ball coming in. The ball bounced to Ruben Dias, who had a simple finish. 

City extended their lead 20 minutes later, through Joao Cancelo himself. An unchallenged run through the middle set the Portuguese up enough room to unleash a shot.

Cancelo took full advantage of the space he was given,by smashing the ball into the top corner. 

Read More

As it looked all said and done for the match and there was no coming back for Newcastle. Newcastle bounced back and was denied a stonewall penalty by the referee and VAR.

Wolves v Chelsea 

Having had a rejection from the Premier League to suspend today's match, Chelsea woes look like they are continuing.

The first half, they have struggled to make an impact in what is a drab game. The Blues go into half-time at 0-0, which would be disastrous for them in the title race if it were to stay like that. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Manchester City Gabriel Jesus Phil Foden Joao Cancelo
Non LFC

Premier League Title Race : Half-Time Update And Highlights For Manchester City And Chelsea

1 minute ago
Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media
Non LFC

Breaking: Chelsea Forced To Play Without Striker Against Wolves As Thomas Tuchel Confirms Seven Positive Covid Cases

1 hour ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Liverpool And Newcastle United Target Dusan Vlahovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goal Record For Fiorentina

1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Line Up - Keita & Firmino To Start?

2 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Positive About 'Really Good Conversations' Over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract

3 hours ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Striker Ousmane Dembele Transfer Development As Liverpool And Interested Parties Watch On

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
News

'It Will Be Influential' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether A Player's Vaccination Status Will Influence Transfer Policy

4 hours ago