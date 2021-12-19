Premier League Title Race : Half-Time Update And Highlights For Manchester City And Chelsea

The title race heats up as all top three teams play on super Sunday. Manchester City and Chelsea are both currently playing and Liverpool visit Tottenham later today.

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Manchester City go into half-time 2-0 to the good as they look to extend their lead at the top.

The sky blues took an early lead due to embarssing defending from Newcastle. Zichencko played a beautiful ball over the top for Joao Cancelo to half-volley back into the box.

This caught the Newcastle defence sleeping as no one reacted to the ball coming in. The ball bounced to Ruben Dias, who had a simple finish.

City extended their lead 20 minutes later, through Joao Cancelo himself. An unchallenged run through the middle set the Portuguese up enough room to unleash a shot.

Cancelo took full advantage of the space he was given,by smashing the ball into the top corner.

As it looked all said and done for the match and there was no coming back for Newcastle. Newcastle bounced back and was denied a stonewall penalty by the referee and VAR.

Wolves v Chelsea

Having had a rejection from the Premier League to suspend today's match, Chelsea woes look like they are continuing.

The first half, they have struggled to make an impact in what is a drab game. The Blues go into half-time at 0-0, which would be disastrous for them in the title race if it were to stay like that.

