'He Is A Premier League Legend' - Pep Guardiola Praises Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

Manchester City take on Aston Villa this weekend, with Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola meeting for the first time as managers.

The two did meet as players, however, in the semi-finals of the 2001 UEFA Cup, the iteration now known as the Europa League.

When asked about Gerrard in his recent press conference, he spoke about his prowess both on and off the field.

“Decent player - not bad! It [the semi-final] was the first time I was at Anfield - 0-0 at home and 1-0 we lost in Anfield, a penalty.

“The career from Steven Gerrard speaks for itself, it was extraordinary. What a player, fantastic. An authentic legend in the Premier League and of course [for] Liverpool fans. His contribution to English football was massive.

“I’m happy he is doing a good job [at Villa],” Guardiola added. “He did an incredible job at Rangers, he broke I don’t know how many leagues of Celtic in a row. When you see these [recent Villa] games you know there are ideas behind it. It’s a really tough game and a nice challenge.”

