Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'He Is A Premier League Legend' - Pep Guardiola Praises Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

Author:

Manchester City take on Aston Villa this weekend, with Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola meeting for the first time as managers.

The two did meet as players, however, in the semi-finals of the 2001 UEFA Cup, the iteration now known as the Europa League.

When asked about Gerrard in his recent press conference, he spoke about his prowess both on and off the field.

“Decent player - not bad! It [the semi-final] was the first time I was at Anfield - 0-0 at home and 1-0 we lost in Anfield, a penalty.

Read More

“The career from Steven Gerrard speaks for itself, it was extraordinary. What a player, fantastic. An authentic legend in the Premier League and of course [for] Liverpool fans. His contribution to English football was massive.

“I’m happy he is doing a good job [at Villa],” Guardiola added. “He did an incredible job at Rangers, he broke I don’t know how many leagues of Celtic in a row. When you see these [recent Villa] games you know there are ideas behind it. It’s a really tough game and a nice challenge.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

'He Is A Premier League Legend' - Pep Guardiola Praises Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

2 minutes ago
Badge on wall photo taken from Stanley Park
News

Everton Fans Disgracefully Vandalise 'Wall Of Champions' Before Liverpool Clash

39 minutes ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Rio Ferdinand Has His Say On The Debate Between Jamie Carragher And Roy Keane As The Former Manchester United And Liverpool Players Make Up On Twitter

1 hour ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Report: Former Barcelona Player And Liverpool Transfer Target Adama Traore's Amazing New Price Tag

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Michael Keane
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Everton v Liverpool | Premier League

1 hour ago
Everton Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

1 hour ago
(Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Non LFC

Premier League Preview: Rafael Benitez Faces Liverpool In Merseyside Derby, Manchester United And Arsenal Fight For Top Four

2 hours ago
liverpool-v-everton-premier-league (13)
Non LFC

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

3 hours ago