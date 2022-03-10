Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: How To Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Bayern Munich face a tricky away trip to fourth-placed Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 2:30pm GMT time
Germany
Kick-off is at 3:30pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 9:30pm ET
Pacific time: 6:30am PT
Central time: 8:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK & Germany, the game will not be shown on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet and Sportsnet.ca.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports Connect.
