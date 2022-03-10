Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: How To Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich face a tricky away trip to fourth-placed Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

IMAGO / Eibner

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:30pm GMT time

Germany

Kick-off is at 3:30pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:30pm ET

Pacific time: 6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:30 AEST

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK & Germany, the game will not be shown on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet and Sportsnet.ca.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok