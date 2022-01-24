Skip to main content
If That's A Foul, How Is The One On Jota At Spurs Not!!!!! - Fans React To Harry Kane's Disallowed Goal For Spurs Against Chelsea

After Liverpool picked up the three points with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, Chelsea responded with a win of their own as they beat Tottenham 2-0 to keep as much pressure as possible on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

There was one crucial moment in the first half of the game when Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead but referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out for a foul on Thiago Silva.

There was mixed reaction from fans as they took to Twitter to have their say on the decision.

'Forget to get a spurs pundit in the studio? V strange'

'Arsenal fan here, the game is so soft now that is clearly a good goal and should stand'

'Please tell me, if a striker went down from this, are you honestly telling me it would be a penalty? Terrible decision.'

Read More

'Good decision now that I’ve seen it!'

'Why did he push him if nothing, and at pace. Good decision. If it wasn't an English player, would Gary Neville think the same....'

'If that's a foul, how is the one on Jota at spurs not!!!!!'

Non LFC

