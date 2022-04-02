Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juventus v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A

Juventus face off against Liverpool's opponents in the Champions League Round of 16, Inter Milan, in a huge Serie A clash on Sunday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.

Juventus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm (BST)

Italy

Kick-off is at 8:45pm (CEST)

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on DAZN.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.
Non LFC

Watch: What A Goal From Kelechi Iheanacho To Give Leicester The Lead Against Manchester United

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Confirms Yet Another Liverpool Injury Blow Following Win Over Watford

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Fabinho Give Reds Victory

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabinho Goal For Liverpool Against Watford After Bizarre Foul By Juraj Kucka On Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Diogo Jota Header Puts Liverpool In The Lead Against Watford Thanks To Joe Gomez's Trent-Like Assist

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Watford | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Gomez & Jones Start For Reds

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford: Key Battles | Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Match Coverage

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Watford - Predicted XI | Joe Gomez To Start And Mohamed Salah Right Back In The Lineup

By Drew Alexander Ross9 hours ago