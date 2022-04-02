Juventus v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A

Juventus face off against Liverpool's opponents in the Champions League Round of 16, Inter Milan, in a huge Serie A clash on Sunday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm (BST)

Italy

Kick-off is at 8:45pm (CEST)

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on DAZN.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

