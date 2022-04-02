Juventus v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A
Juventus face off against Liverpool's opponents in the Champions League Round of 16, Inter Milan, in a huge Serie A clash on Sunday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm (BST)
Italy
Kick-off is at 8:45pm (CEST)
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Monday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on DAZN.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
