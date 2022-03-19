Juventus v Salernitana: How to Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Ireland, Italy, US, Canada, India, Australia
After a disappointing exit to Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, Juventus host Salernitana in a Serie A match on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how you can watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 14:00 UK time
Italy
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 09:00 ET
Pacific time: 06:00 PT
Central time: 08:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport App, and the BT Sport website.
For viewers in Italy, the game can be watched on DAZN.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Parmaount+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TLN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports Connect.
