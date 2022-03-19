Skip to main content
Juventus v Salernitana: How to Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Ireland, Italy, US, Canada, India, Australia

After a disappointing exit to Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, Juventus host Salernitana in a Serie A match on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how you can watch the match.

Juventus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 14:00 UK time

Italy

Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 09:00 ET

Pacific time:   06:00 PT

Central time:  08:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport App, and the BT Sport website.

For viewers in Italy, the game can be watched on DAZN.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Parmaount+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TLN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports Connect.

