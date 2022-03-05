Skip to main content
Juventus v Spezia: How to Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia

Juventus take on Spezia in Turin on Sunday in Serie A and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Juventus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT time

Italy

Kick-off is at 6:00pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time   12:00pm ET

Pacific time:   9:00am PT

Central time:  11:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at   22:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at   04:00 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport app, and btsport.com.

For viewers in Italy the match will be shown on DAZN.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Jio Tv and Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports Connect and beIN Sports 3.

