Juventus v Spezia: How to Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | UK, Italy, US, India, Australia
Juventus take on Spezia in Turin on Sunday in Serie A and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT time
Italy
Kick-off is at 6:00pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:00pm ET
Pacific time: 9:00am PT
Central time: 11:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 22:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport app, and btsport.com.
For viewers in Italy the match will be shown on DAZN.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Jio Tv and Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports Connect and beIN Sports 3.
