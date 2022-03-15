Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juventus v Villarreal: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

Juventus host Villarreal in the Champions League, Round of 16 Second leg on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match here.

The tie is locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain three weeks ago so there is everything to play for as the teams try and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Juventus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Italy/Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.

For Italian viewers, the game can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 30 & Rearranged Games - March 16th To 20th

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola
Non LFC

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City | Premier League | Gritty Eagles Provide Title Race Boost For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: FSG Willing To Make Mohamed Salah Best Paid Player As Barcelona Make Their Move

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Barcelona
Transfers

‘We Will See What Happens’ - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Talks About Reported Barcelona Interest, As Real Madrid, Juventus And PSG Monitor The Situation

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'The Clearest Red Card You Could See' - Former Referee On Decision Not To Send Off Robert Sanchez For Foul On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Angel Di Maria of PSG, Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco (left) during the French Cup Final football match between AS Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers

Report: Four Options On Shortlist To Replace Mohamed Salah Should He Depart From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Speak With Mohamed Salah's Agent, With Liverpool's Egyptian King Prioritised Over Erling Haaland

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Signing Of Winger, As Mohamed Salah Contract Saga Continues Confirmed By Top Journalist

By Damon Carr19 hours ago