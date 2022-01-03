Image: Kylian Mbappe  In Deep Discussion With PSG Sporting Director, As He Is Now Free To Talk To Liverpool And Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, who is now free to sign a pre-contract with other clubs, has been spotted in deep discussion with PSG sporting director Leonardo.

The French superstar has been heavily linked with moved away from the French capital, with Liverpool and Real Madrid being the most interested in his signature.

With six months left on his contract, Mbappe has now become free to talk to any club he wants and sign a pre-contract to move in the Summer.

IMAGO / Xinhua

PSG will be looking to sort out a new contract with the winger, before he looks to speak to other clubs.

Kylian Mbappe himself has flirted with a move with Liverpool in the past, speaking of his admiration for Mohamed Salah and even speaking to the Liverpool owners before his transfer from Monaco to PSG.

An image of Kylian Mbappe speaking to PSG sporting director Leonardo at PSG's training ground has been leaked, from Los Blancos Live, via Get French Football News. Would love to be a fly on the wall.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook