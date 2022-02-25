Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Leeds United host Tottenham in the early kickoff on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Both teams are coming off bad results in midweek and will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 7:30am ET
Pacific time: 4:30am PT
Central time: 6:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 18:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
