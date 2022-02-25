Skip to main content
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Leeds United host Tottenham in the early kickoff on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Both teams are coming off bad results in midweek and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Leeds United Elland Road

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  12:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  7:30am ET

Pacific time:  4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 18:00 IST

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Non LFC

By Neil Andrew
56 seconds ago
