Brendan Rodgers Accepts Youri Tielemans Desire To Leave With Liverpool And Arsenal Waiting

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans future reamins unknown as Leicester City boss Brendan Rogders understands the Belgian may leave for career.

The Leicester City midfielder has been a player Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been monitoring for some time. 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.

Liverpool are certainly to be searching for a midfielder in this year's Summer transfer window and with the Belgian International's contract going into the last 18 months, he could well be a player making his way to Anfield.

Arsenal are also monitoring the situation with Tielemans, with both clubs both looking to bolster the midfield respectively.

Brendan Rodgers, via Daily Mail, says that he understands if Youri Tielemans were to leave Leicester City because of the age he is.

"Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it's a very short career."

Brendan Rodgers Accepts Youri Tielemans Desire To Leave With Liverpool Waiting

3 minutes ago

