Levante v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain
Liverpool targets Gavi and Ousmane Dembele will be in action for Barcelona on Sunday as they travel to Levante for a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, LaLiga TV, and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga, and Movistar LaLiga 1.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, MTV India, and Voot Select.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
