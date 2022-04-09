Skip to main content
Levante v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

Liverpool targets Gavi and Ousmane Dembele will be in action for Barcelona on Sunday as they travel to Levante for a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Barcelona

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, LaLiga TV, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga, and Movistar LaLiga 1.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, MTV India, and Voot Select.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

