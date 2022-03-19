Report: Liverpool Target Paulo Dybala Increasingly Likely To Leave Juventus For Free In Summer

The chances of reported Liverpool target Paulo Dybala leaving Juventus on a free transfer this summer have grown after contract negotiations with parent club Juventus hit another snag, Italy's media claimed on Friday.

As previously mooted, the Argentine is unhappy with Juventus' current contract offer, which is believed to be for three years worth €7m plus bonuses. Dybala "expects higher wages and for a longer period", La Gazzetta dello Sport said, and will not extend his stay in Turin unless terms improved.

Another spanner in the works though is growing friction between the club and Dybala's agent Jorge Antun, who is still due to meet with Juventus representatives on Monday (21 March) in an effort to improve the terms of the offer. The Italian news agency claimed that relations between the two parties had all but broken down as Antun no longer had the "professional requirements recognised by FIFA for agents".

Gazzetta dello Sport appeared to indicate that the licence that enabled Antun to legally operate as an agent in the country had been terminated in February.

It is difficult to gauge from the report as to why this is the case.

Dybala's current contract at the Italian giants expires on 30 June 2022. His current market value is £36m, according to Transfermarkt.

The Argentina international has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twelve goals and contributing six assists.

Earlier this year, TuttomercatoWEB said Liverpool had made Dybala aware of their interest, but divulged little else.

