Report: Ballon D'or Top Three Set To Be PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema In Second And Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Third

Reports suggest that the top three for Ballon D'or tonight will be Argentina forward Lionel Messi, France's Karim Benzema and Poland's Robert Lewandowski as 1,2,3. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea's Jorginho both miss out on the top spots.

This years Ballon D'or looked as unpredictable as ever, according to recent reports that is not the case.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Leading up to the award ceremony which is held tonight between 7.30pm and 9pm GMT, the talk as been about possibly being a new winner this year. Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho have all had fantastic years respectively.

Unfortunately those individual performances haven't been enough and the prestige trophy will be going to PSG and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as per. Lionel Messi has had a fantastic year though, but majority of football fans have sided with one of the others.

Messi, who already has six awards to his name, will add another to his collection, with Manchester United's own superstar Cristiano Ronaldo falling further behind him.

According to reports today, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are second and third behind the Argentinian wizard.

Lewandowski has been on many fan's minds to win the trophy himself, however finds himself only taking third place. Karim Benzema has had a fantastic year, being a catalyst for Real Madrid finding their form back, but finishing above the Bayern forward will surprise many people.

Is the debate over? Is Lionel Messi the greatest to ever live?

