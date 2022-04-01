FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw LIVE
The FIFA 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us, as teams from across the world battle it out for the most famous trophy in sports. 32 nations, one trophy, one dream. Who will be the crowned the World Champions? The group draw for this year’s World Cup will be live here on LFCTR.
Qualified Teams
- Argentina
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- England
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Iran
- Japan
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- USA
Qualifiers Yet To Play
Wales v Scotland/Ukraine
Costa Rica v New Zealand
Peru v Australia/UAE
Live Draw
more to follow…
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
Where To Watch Watch LIVE Draw
You can find out where to watch the draw LIVE here
