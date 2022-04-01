Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw LIVE

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us, as teams from across the world battle it out for the most famous trophy in sports. 32 nations, one trophy, one dream. Who will be the crowned the World Champions? The group draw for this year’s World Cup will be live here on LFCTR.

Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.

Qualified Teams

  • Argentina
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Tunisia
  • Uruguay
  • USA

Qualifiers Yet To Play

Wales v Scotland/Ukraine

Costa Rica v New Zealand

Peru v Australia/UAE

World Cup, Qatar

Live Draw

more to follow…

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Where To Watch Watch LIVE Draw

You can find out where to watch the draw LIVE here

