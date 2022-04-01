FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw LIVE

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us, as teams from across the world battle it out for the most famous trophy in sports. 32 nations, one trophy, one dream. Who will be the crowned the World Champions? The group draw for this year’s World Cup will be live here on LFCTR.

Qualified Teams

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Cameroon

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

Uruguay

USA

Qualifiers Yet To Play

Wales v Scotland/Ukraine

Costa Rica v New Zealand

Peru v Australia/UAE

Live Draw

more to follow…

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Where To Watch Watch LIVE Draw

