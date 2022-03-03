Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Live Updates: FA Cup Quarter Final Draw | Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Boreham Wood

The draw for the FA Cup Quarter-Final takes place tonight (7.30pm GMT) before the match between Everton and non-league side Boreham Wood. Liverpool secured there place in the next round after a 2-1 win over Norwich City last night. LFCTR will have live updates from the draw itself.

FA Cup

Ball Numbers

1 - Chelsea

2 - Crystal Palace

3 - Manchester City

4 - Liverpool

5 - Southampton

6 - Middlesbrough

7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town

Read More

8 - Everton or Boreham Wood

Live Draw Updates

More to follow...

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?

The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

FA Cup
Non LFC

Live Updates: FA Cup Quarter Final Draw | Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Boreham Wood

By Damon Carr
6 minutes ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Player Ratings | Taki Minamino & Ibrahima Konate Standout Performers?

By Sam Patterson
1 hour ago
Curtis Jones
News

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
James MIlner
Quotes

'I Am Not Sure' - Former Liverpool Player On James Milner Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino

By Sam Patterson
2 hours ago
Florentino Perez
News

Report: Premier League Clubs Not Part Of New Super League Arrangement | Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Amongst Teams Pulling Out

By Damon Carr
4 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup Fifth Round | Five Things We Learned

By Damon Carr
7 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'He Won't Be At Liverpool Next Season' - Former Player On In Form 'Amazing' Reds Striker

By Neil Andrew
8 hours ago