Live Updates: FA Cup Quarter Final Draw | Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Boreham Wood
The draw for the FA Cup Quarter-Final takes place tonight (7.30pm GMT) before the match between Everton and non-league side Boreham Wood. Liverpool secured there place in the next round after a 2-1 win over Norwich City last night. LFCTR will have live updates from the draw itself.
Ball Numbers
1 - Chelsea
2 - Crystal Palace
3 - Manchester City
4 - Liverpool
5 - Southampton
6 - Middlesbrough
7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town
8 - Everton or Boreham Wood
Live Draw Updates
When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?
The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.
