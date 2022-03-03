Live Updates: FA Cup Quarter Final Draw | Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Boreham Wood

The draw for the FA Cup Quarter-Final takes place tonight (7.30pm GMT) before the match between Everton and non-league side Boreham Wood. Liverpool secured there place in the next round after a 2-1 win over Norwich City last night. LFCTR will have live updates from the draw itself.

Ball Numbers

1 - Chelsea

2 - Crystal Palace

3 - Manchester City

4 - Liverpool

5 - Southampton

6 - Middlesbrough

7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town

8 - Everton or Boreham Wood

When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?

The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.

