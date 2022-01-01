Watch: Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka's Goal Puts Arsenal Ahead Against Manchester City

Arsenal have deservedly taken the lead against Premier League leaders Manchester City, through Liverpool target Bukayo Saka after a brilliantly worked move.

Manchester City go into this weekend eight points clear of second place Chelsea and nine above Liverpool, with both teams playing each other in tomorrow's huge clash.

The sky blues are currently on a ten game winning run, but currently have their work cut out to keep the run going. Arsenal have impressed throughout the first half, taking a deserved lead in the 31st minute.

The home side were controversially turned down a penalty earlier on in the match by the referee and VAR, but justice was served through the left foot of Liverpool target Bukayo Saka.

The ball weas brilliantly worked by the ever improving Arsenal side, Saka finishing off the move with a beautiful left foot finish into the bottom corner.

Arsenal Team: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe.

Manchester City Team: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Mbete, McAtee, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Palmer, Kayky.

