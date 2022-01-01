Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka's Goal Puts Arsenal Ahead Against Manchester City

Author:

Arsenal have deservedly taken the lead against Premier League leaders Manchester City, through Liverpool target Bukayo Saka after a brilliantly worked move.

Manchester City go into this weekend eight points clear of second place Chelsea and nine above Liverpool, with both teams playing each other in tomorrow's huge clash.

The sky blues are currently on a ten game winning run, but currently have their work cut out to keep the run going. Arsenal have impressed throughout the first half, taking a deserved lead in the 31st minute.

The home side were controversially turned down a penalty earlier on in the match by the referee and VAR, but justice was served through the left foot of Liverpool target Bukayo Saka.

The ball weas brilliantly worked by the ever improving Arsenal side, Saka finishing off the move with a beautiful left foot finish into the bottom corner.

Read More

Arsenal Team: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.
Substitutes:  Leno, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe.

Manchester City Team: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Mbete, McAtee, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Palmer, Kayky.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Bukayo Saka
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka's Goal Puts Arsenal Ahead Against Manchester City

42 seconds ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

1 hour ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Ease Striker Issues With Cut Price Adama Traore Deal From Wolves

1 hour ago
Dejan Kulusevski
Non LFC

Report: Tottenham & Conte Keen On Juventus Striker Dejan Kulusevski & Prepared To Exchange Giovani Lo Celso, Arsenal Linked

2 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Transfers

Report: Loan Deal For Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial The Priority For Sevilla

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Is Set To Leave PSG With Liverpool And Real Madrid Both Fighting For French Star

14 hours ago
Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Contact Agent Of Liverpool Midfield Target

18 hours ago
raphinha
Quotes

'He's like Riyad Mahrez' - Ex-Red Encourages Reds To Replace Mohamed Salah With Premier League Forward

19 hours ago