Liverpool Target And Fiorentina Striker Dusan Vlahovic On Course To Break Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goalscoring Record

Author:

Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic scored his 32nd league goal today for 2021, which leaves him only one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo's record for Serie A goals in a calendar year when he played for Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic

Now Manchester United's saviour, Ronaldo broke the Serie A record last year for most goals in a calendar year since 1961. The former Juventus man scored an impressive 33 goals in the Italian league. 

Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic scored two goals in today's 4-0 victory for Fiorentina against Salernitana. The double put Vhlaovic on 32 goals for the year so far, with two games remaining. 

Remaining Fixtures 

Fiorentina v Sassuolo Sunday 19th December 11.30am

Verona v Fiorentina Wednesday 22nd December 5.30pm

Read More

Author Verdict

Looking at the two fixtures left, I think Vlahovic will do it. Both teams Fiorentina play are known to concede. Sassuolo are pretty decent in attack and will give Fiorentina a game but Vhlaovic will get a few chances, which is all he needs.

Verona are pretty similar to Sassuolo, they give up quite a few chances. I think this will be a more difficult game for Fiorentina, but Vlajhovic will find plenty of space to have great opportunities. 

Although Cristiano Ronaldo does now play in the Premier League, it wouldn't surprise me that he would be keeping an eye on what Vlahovic is doing. I'm sure the Manchester United forward will want to keep any form of record he has got. I hope he beats it with a penalty against Verona in the 93rd minute

Read More Liverpool Coverage

