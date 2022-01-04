Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Manchester United's Luke Shaw Throws Ralf Rangnik And Team-Mates Under A Bus Following Pathetic Defeat To Wolves

Author:

Following Manchester United's pathetic defeat last night, Luke Shaw gave an incredibly damning interview to Sky Sports, in which he questioned his team-mates commitment.

Manchester United continued their terrible season with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to Wolves. The visiting team got a late, but deserved winner to add more misery on the Manchester United fans.

Luke Shaw, Manchester United

As if the match and result weren't bad enough, Luke Shaw spoke to Sky Sports directly after the match and told a few home truths about his team- mates, questioning their desire and effort.

"Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough. We didn't put them under any pressure.

"It maybe looked like an easy game for them [Wolves]. A disappointing performance and result. We didn't have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot.

"I don’t think you can put it on [adjusting to a new manager]."Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together. 

Read More

"You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

 "We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. 

"I'm not saying not everyone did, but to win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing.

"Maybe the manager can bring some ideas."

