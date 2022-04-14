Lyon v West Ham: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, France, India, Canada, Australia

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is in action for West Ham on Thursday as they take on Lyon looking to book a place in the Europa League semi finals and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)

France

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

Viewers in France can watch on RMC Sport 1 and RMC Sport en direct.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

