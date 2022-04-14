Lyon v West Ham: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, France, India, Canada, Australia
Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is in action for West Ham on Thursday as they take on Lyon looking to book a place in the Europa League semi finals and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
France
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
Viewers in France can watch on RMC Sport 1 and RMC Sport en direct.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino Double Sees Reds Through In Entertaining Encounter
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
- Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'He Has A Big Career Ahead Of Him' | Darwin Nunez | UEFA Champions League
- Liverpool Set To Go Above Manchester United In Forbes List After Overtaking FSG Owned Boston Red Sox
- Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Match Highlights
- Report: Mohamed Salah 'Close' To Agreeing New Liverpool Deal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok