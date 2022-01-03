Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

Author:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United captain for the Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday and fans have taken to social media to have their say on the news.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The clash at Old Trafford will be a tough one for United with Wolves a difficult team to break down under manager Bruno Lage.

If they can secure a win however, they can move to within a point of West Ham United in fourth place and apply pressure to their rivals.

Harry Maguire misses the game through injury and in surprising news is replaced by Phil Jones.

The big news however is that interim manager Ralf Rangnick has handed the skipper's armband to the Portuguese international superstar.

Manchester United fans were clearly delighted as they posted their thoughts on Twitter with some calling for this to be a permanent move.

'Cristiano Ronaldo has NEVER lost a single game as a Captain in Club football in his entire career. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞!'

Read More

'THE GREATEST CAPTAIN EVER.'

'Captain Fantastic'

'Best captain in the world'

'Make it permanent'

'Now leave the Armband with him. He actually understands what the club is about.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

1 minute ago
Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Image: Kylian Mbappe In Deep Discussion With PSG Sporting Director, As He Is Now Free To Talk To Liverpool And Real Madrid

5 minutes ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Wolves | Premier League | EPL - Phil Jones Starts

30 minutes ago
Thiago
Articles

Watch: Why Thiago Alcantara Is Important To Liverpool

37 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Revealed: Mohamed Salah Shows Off New Look On Instagram As Liverpool Striker Departs For AFCON

42 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Quotes

'Fitting To Klopp's Style' - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Urges Liverpool To Sign Villareal's Arnaut Danjuma

1 hour ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Report: Adama Traore Could Be Set For Tottenham Transfer, Antonio Conte's First Signing?

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Revealed: When Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Alisson And Joel Matip Can Return From Isolation

1 hour ago