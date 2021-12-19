Premier League Title Race: Manchester City Smash Newcastle, Chelsea's Bad Run Continues

The title race takes more twists as Manchester City go clear of Liverpool after humiliating Newcastle and Chelsea drop more points in a bore draw against Wolves.

Manchester City go four points ahead of Liverpool before their match against Tottenham this afternoon. They beat Newcastle convincingly in a 4-0 thrashing.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Two first half goals from Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were followed by a further two goals from Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling in the second half.

As Manchester City contiinue to shine like the star at the top of the tree, Chelsea continue to struggle more than Primark store assistants on Boxing Day.

Another draw for the Blues not only pushes them further away from the title race, but also brings them down into a top four race.

The once cocky and confident fanbase join their now rival fans in Manchester United in hoping for top four rather than a Premier League title, which both sets of fans told us about at the start of the season.

Don't worry Chelsea and Manchester United fans, you still have time to ask Sanata for a Liverpool shirt.

