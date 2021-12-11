Watch: Raheem Sterling's Controversial Penalty Given By John Moss Puts Manchester City In The Lead Against Wolves

Manchester City finally take the lead against a stubborn 10 men Wolves side having been given a controversial penalty by John Moss. Raheem Sterling was the player to take the spot kick to sink rivals' hearts.

Depsite going down to 10 men before half-time, Wolves have managed to keep Manchester City at bay, until referee John Moss decides to give a penalty for the ball hitting an arm pit.

The controversial moment came in the 66th minute. The ball was crossed in by Bernardo Silva and when Joao Moutinho put his arm up, the ball hit him underneath his arm pit.

Raheem Serling stepped up and slotted home to put Manchester City into the lead, and more importantly, four point clear from Liverpool in second.

Manchester City Team

Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer

Wolves Team

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez

Wolves Subs

Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves

3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

