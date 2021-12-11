Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Raheem Sterling's Controversial Penalty Given By John Moss Puts Manchester City In The Lead Against Wolves

Author:

Manchester City finally take the lead against a stubborn 10 men Wolves side having been given a controversial penalty by John Moss. Raheem Sterling was the player to take the spot kick to sink rivals' hearts. 

Depsite going down to 10 men before half-time, Wolves have managed to keep Manchester City at bay, until referee John Moss decides to give a penalty for the ball hitting an arm pit.

The controversial moment came in the 66th minute. The ball was crossed in by Bernardo Silva and when Joao Moutinho put his arm up, the ball hit him underneath his arm pit.

Raheem Serling stepped up and slotted home to put Manchester City into the lead, and more importantly, four point clear from Liverpool in second. 

Manchester City Team

Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer

Wolves Team

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez

Wolves Subs

Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves

Read More

3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Non LFC

Watch: Raheem Sterling's Controversial Penalty Given By John Moss Puts Manchester City In The Lead Against Wolves

10 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard v Mohamed Salah. Who is Liverpool's Best Premier League Player?

33 minutes ago
0_liverpoolastonvilla11
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Aston Villa | Premier League

40 minutes ago
Raul Jimenez
Non LFC

Watch: Raul Jimenez Crazy Sending Off For Two Yellow Cards In 48 Seconds For Wolves Against Manchester City

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Barcelona
News

Report: Liverpool Hopeful In Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations But Deal Described As 'Tricky'

3 hours ago
leon bailey playing for jamaica
Match Coverage

Sign One Player from Aston Villa: Leon Bailey

3 hours ago
0_liverpoolastonvilla11
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: What Happened Last Time These Teams Met?

4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'If Liverpool Aren't Looking At Jude Bellingham, Then Someone Is Not Doing Their Job Correctly' - Journalist On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

5 hours ago