Watch: Raheem Sterling's Controversial Penalty Given By John Moss Puts Manchester City In The Lead Against Wolves
Manchester City finally take the lead against a stubborn 10 men Wolves side having been given a controversial penalty by John Moss. Raheem Sterling was the player to take the spot kick to sink rivals' hearts.
Depsite going down to 10 men before half-time, Wolves have managed to keep Manchester City at bay, until referee John Moss decides to give a penalty for the ball hitting an arm pit.
The controversial moment came in the 66th minute. The ball was crossed in by Bernardo Silva and when Joao Moutinho put his arm up, the ball hit him underneath his arm pit.
Raheem Serling stepped up and slotted home to put Manchester City into the lead, and more importantly, four point clear from Liverpool in second.
Manchester City Team
Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling
Manchester City Subs
Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer
Wolves Team
Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez
Wolves Subs
Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16
Friday, 10th December 2021
8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford
Saturday, 11th December 2021
12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves
Read More
3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton
3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United
3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa
5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United
Sunday, 12th December 2021
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United
2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United
4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton
