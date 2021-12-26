Manchester City v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

Manchester City take on Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon hoping to extend their lead over rivals Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently three points clear of the Reds and six points clear of Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season based on their recent standards and currently sit ninth in the table on 22 points.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV or any streaming services.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook