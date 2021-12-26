Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Manchester City v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

Author:

Manchester City take on Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon hoping to extend their lead over rivals Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently three points clear of the Reds and six points clear of Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season based on their recent standards and currently sit ninth in the table on 22 points.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

Read More

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV or any streaming services.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Etihad Stadium
Non LFC

Manchester City v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

36 seconds ago
Boxing Day Football
News

Boxing Day Football Betting - Premier League & Championship Match Odds

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

1 hour ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Report: Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier League Boxing Day Clash Set To Be Postponed

14 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Contract

14 hours ago
Neil Ruddock
Quotes

'Cantona Used To Call ME Crazy!' - Former Liverpool Defender On Clashes With Manchester United Star

15 hours ago
Premier League Ball
Match Coverage

'I Can't Believe They Haven't Tried Harder To Keep This Game On' - Pundit On Liverpool & Leeds Postponement

16 hours ago
Neil Ruddock
Quotes

'I Took A Punch, Roy Evans Took One On The Nose' - Neil Ruddock Recalls Pre-Match Liverpool Fight

19 hours ago