Manchester City v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
A huge match at the top of the table sees Liverpool's rivals Manchester City host Manchester United on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Pep Guardiola's team currently have a six-point lead over Liverpool who have a game in hand. The Reds play West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday and therefore can close the gap to just three points before City take to the field.
United need to continue to pick up points to maintain their challenge for a fourth-place finish and will therefore be looking to keep up their good record at the Etihad Stadium.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 22:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
