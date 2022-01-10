Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Could Sign for Barcelona After Asking Agent to Find Him a New Club

Just six months after signing for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving and heading back to Spain.

The past week has been terrible for Manchester United. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Wolves and reports of the dressing room turning on new manager Ralf Rangnick have started to surface.

It could get worse tonight as they face a high flying Aston Villa side in the FA Cup. If they get knocked out of that then it could be the end for Rangnick already.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One player who seems to be fed up already is Cristiano Ronaldo, who only signed in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo was hoping to recreate his early days at Manchester United, unfortunately the club has massively changed since them days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The reported unrest could be a reason why he is suddenly thinking of leaving Old Trafford.

According to Sport, via BarcaUniversal, Ronaldo has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes to find him a new club.

Read More

The report goes on to say that the 36-year-old is tired of the situation unraveling at Manchester United currently.

Ronaldo's agent, who has a great relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, could offer the Portuguese striker to Barcelona.

This transfer would make Real Madrid fans very angry as one of their biggest legends would be joining their arch rivals.

Manchester United really need to get a handle on this situation. If Ronaldo leaves then it will be the beginning of the end for this crop of players.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Could Sign for Barcelona After Asking Agent to Find Him a New Club

10 seconds ago
Thiago
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara Injury Update After Liverpool See Off Shrewsbury

22 minutes ago
Kaide Gordon
Quotes

'That's Kaide' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Kaide Gordon And His First Liverpool Goal

55 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Thiago Injury Update

1 hour ago
James Milner
Articles

What James Milner leaving Liverpool could look like

1 hour ago
Kaide Gordon
Match Coverage

'Foden Who?', 'Wonder Kid' - Fans React To Kaide Gordon Performance For Liverpool Against Shrewsbury

2 hours ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

Report: Price Revealed Brighton Will Demand For Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa & Arsenal Target Yves Bissouma In January

2 hours ago
Kaide Gordon
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town Match Highlights | FA Cup Third Round

3 hours ago