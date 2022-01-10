Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Could Sign for Barcelona After Asking Agent to Find Him a New Club

Just six months after signing for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving and heading back to Spain.

The past week has been terrible for Manchester United. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Wolves and reports of the dressing room turning on new manager Ralf Rangnick have started to surface.

It could get worse tonight as they face a high flying Aston Villa side in the FA Cup. If they get knocked out of that then it could be the end for Rangnick already.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

One player who seems to be fed up already is Cristiano Ronaldo, who only signed in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo was hoping to recreate his early days at Manchester United, unfortunately the club has massively changed since them days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The reported unrest could be a reason why he is suddenly thinking of leaving Old Trafford.

According to Sport, via BarcaUniversal, Ronaldo has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes to find him a new club.

The report goes on to say that the 36-year-old is tired of the situation unraveling at Manchester United currently.

Ronaldo's agent, who has a great relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, could offer the Portuguese striker to Barcelona.

This transfer would make Real Madrid fans very angry as one of their biggest legends would be joining their arch rivals.

Manchester United really need to get a handle on this situation. If Ronaldo leaves then it will be the beginning of the end for this crop of players.

