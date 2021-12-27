Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Watch Highlights: Manchester United Get Lucky Draw Against Newcastle United Despite Help From Referee Craig Pawson

Author:

An equaliser from want-away Edison Cavani saves a point for Ralf Rangnik's Manchester United, following Cristiano Ronaldo escape of what should've been a red card.

Relegation battling Newcastle United went into the match tonight joint bottom of the Premier League with Norwich City. 

The Magpies went 1-0 up through a fantastic strike from Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman proved why he is wanted by so many teams as he gave Newcastle the deserved lead.

The home team went into half-time with still the early goal being the difference. Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville outed the away side's players.

"They're a bunch of whinge bags. They're whinging at each other, arms up in the air complaining about everything. Honestly, they're absolutely shocking."

The second half saw a controversial incident as referee Craig Pawson deemed Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking tackle on Ryan Fraser a yellow card rather than a red. The Premier League poster boy stayed on the pitch after making a tackle similar to  Andy Robertson's just a week ago.

Manchester United got an equaliser with just 20 minutes left on the clock, through Uruguay's Edison Cavani following brilliant build-up play from Rangnik's men. Cavani somehow poked in a rebound from his own shot.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw as Manchester United drop points in their top four battle, with Newcastle United seeing this as a missed opportunity to get a vital three points.

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser (Almiron 75), Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Callum Wilson (Murphy 46)

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay (Matic 78), Fred (Sancho 46), Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford (Cavani 46)

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

