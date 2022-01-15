Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans React After Philippe Coutinho Earns Aston Villa Draw Against Bottlers Manchester United

Manchester United bottle a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa. Former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho was the complete the home side's comeback. 

LFCTR take a look at the reactions of the Manchester United fans, as they watch their team lose their heads once again. 

Manchester United fans aim their frustrations towards the players and their lack of bottle. Cristiano Ronaldo did warn them.

You can feel the heat from the Manchester United fans' fume. Imagine your arch rivals biggest legend and former player of be the ones to ruin your hopes. 

Read More

Some fans took the chance to direct the blame off the players for the match specifically on to the Glazers.

The top four race is hotting up, so are the Manchester United fans. Whilst the Glazers are deciding whether to pay £6m to cover some of the problems on the pitch, the players are proving why Cristiano Ronaldo called them out.

