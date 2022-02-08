Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Can't Stand Maguire' - Manchester United Fans React To Their Team Dropping More Points Against Burnley

Manchester United fans fume on social media as they have endured yet another pathetic result, this time failing to beat bottom of the league Burnley. LFCTR take a look at the reactions from the fans of the supposed 'title challengers'. 

Some fans were disgusted with certain players, calling for them to leave their club as they have seen enough.

Most Manchester United just simply state the truth, better late than never. Just months ago, these fans were claiming their beloved team was in a title race, only to be brought back down to earth like Cristiano Ronaldo when being subbed off.

However, some Manchester United fans blame referee Stuart Atwell after disallowing two goals for the away side. Maybe karma is finally playing it's part after all the decisions United got for 20 years in the Premier League, no sympathy.

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Read More

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Harry Maguire
Non LFC

'I Can't Stand Maguire' - Manchester United Fans React To Their Team Dropping More Points Against Burnley

1 minute ago
Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 27, 2021. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Non LFC

'Enjoy Conference League' - Rival Fans React To Manchester United's Shocking Draw Against Burnley

24 minutes ago
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
Non LFC

Watch: Burnley 1-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

32 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Jurgen Klopp On Whether Mohamed Salah Could Play In Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Leicester

1 hour ago
Jay Rodriguez
Non LFC

Watch: Jay Rodriguez Goal Equalises For Burnley Against Manchester United - Shocking Defending

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Gabaski
News

Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

1 hour ago
Rhys Williams
Transfers

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

2 hours ago
Raphael Varane
Non LFC

'Clear Agenda' - Manchester United Fans React To Disallowed Raphael Varane Goal Against Burnley

2 hours ago