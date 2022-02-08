'I Can't Stand Maguire' - Manchester United Fans React To Their Team Dropping More Points Against Burnley

Manchester United fans fume on social media as they have endured yet another pathetic result, this time failing to beat bottom of the league Burnley. LFCTR take a look at the reactions from the fans of the supposed 'title challengers'.

Some fans were disgusted with certain players, calling for them to leave their club as they have seen enough.

Most Manchester United just simply state the truth, better late than never. Just months ago, these fans were claiming their beloved team was in a title race, only to be brought back down to earth like Cristiano Ronaldo when being subbed off.

However, some Manchester United fans blame referee Stuart Atwell after disallowing two goals for the away side. Maybe karma is finally playing it's part after all the decisions United got for 20 years in the Premier League, no sympathy.

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook