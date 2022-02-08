'I Can't Stand Maguire' - Manchester United Fans React To Their Team Dropping More Points Against Burnley
Manchester United fans fume on social media as they have endured yet another pathetic result, this time failing to beat bottom of the league Burnley. LFCTR take a look at the reactions from the fans of the supposed 'title challengers'.
Some fans were disgusted with certain players, calling for them to leave their club as they have seen enough.
Most Manchester United just simply state the truth, better late than never. Just months ago, these fans were claiming their beloved team was in a title race, only to be brought back down to earth like Cristiano Ronaldo when being subbed off.
However, some Manchester United fans blame referee Stuart Atwell after disallowing two goals for the away side. Maybe karma is finally playing it's part after all the decisions United got for 20 years in the Premier League, no sympathy.
Burnley Starting XI
Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst
Read More
Burnley Subs
Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes
Manchester United Starting XI
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing
- 'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off
- Sadio Mane Wins AFCON Player Of The Tournament After Senegal Win Over Egypt
- 'Welcome To England' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Luis Diaz Debut As Liverpool Overcome Cardiff In FA Cup
- Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt
- Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook