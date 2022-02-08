Skip to main content
'Clear Agenda' - Manchester United Fans React To Disallowed Raphael Varane Goal Against Burnley

Manchester United face Burnley in what is a vital match in their fight for top four. Fail to win this game and Ralf Rangnick's side will find it more than difficult to make the Champions League places. Raphael Varane got an early goal disallowed and it sparked outrage on Twitter from Manchester United fans.

It is safe to say Manchester United fans did not take kindly to two incidents surprisingly going against them wrongly within a week. With the handball for Middlesbrough last Friday and now this, a rare occasion indeed.

Some Manchester United fans however, aimed their blame straight at captain Harry Maguire for his involvement in the disallowing of the goal.

Terry Flewers from the Football Terrace had a lot more to say on the incident. The Manchester United fan can't believe how VAR disallows the goal, as Harry Maguire was fouled, forcing him to be off

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Read More

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

