'He Will Never Be Like Messi' - Manhcester United Fans React To Their Emabrassing Loss To Wolves

Wolves beat Manhcester United 1-0 in tonight's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Here are the reactions from the Manhcester United fans. Safe to say they aren't happy.

United Stand's Mark Goldbridge says new manager Ralf Rangnik is the problem, comparing him to previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

These Manchester United fans are livid with their team, one admitting Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

One Manchester United fan isn't looking forward to hearing his favourite player being criticised.

Even biased Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United player Gary Neville can't hide his frustration.

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga

Wolves Team

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Bruno Jordao, Fabio Silva, Adama Traore

