Carrick's At The Wheel As Manchester United Hold Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To A Draw Having Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo To The Bench

Michael Carrick has worked a 'masterclass' as he manages to somehow sneak a draw away to top of the league Chelsea, even after dropping star man Cristiano Ronaldo. A resilient Manchester United come away with a surprising 1-1 draw, despite Chelsea dominating the entire match.

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick made a huge decision at the start of the match by putting superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, which turned out to be the right decision in the end.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Red Devils were able to come away with an unlikely point as they whole team defended brilliantly against a tough Chelsea team. Carrick three holding midfielders to shut out the blues and alongside an in form David De Gea, it worked.

Having taking over sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week, the former Manchester United and England midfielder has since against the odds picked up two decent results, with a win away to Villareal in the Champions League midweek and now the draw today.

With the rumours going around prior to the weekend about Ralf Rangnik, knowing the Glazers, these results may change their mind. Doubtful I know but it's the Glazers.

Manchester United with a new manager coming in ccan use these two results as a spring board for momentum and confidence. However, the way Manchester United have played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Michael Carrick will take a lot of work for the new person in charge.

Will the Glazers get excited again and give Michael Carrick the wheel or will they finally give it to a decent manager with an actual plan.

