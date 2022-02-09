Report: Manchester United Offer £162,000-a-week Contract For Barcelona Star Ronald Araujo

Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Make £162,000-a-week Contract For Barcelona Star Ronald Araujo

The Red Devils have made an official contract proposal to FC Barcelona midfielder Ronald Araujo.

Manchester United have held off on any serious moves as they are preparing for the arrival of a new manager this summer. 

However, this has not stopped them from scouting out deals as the club attempt to navigate the transfer market.

One of those players that is being considered is FC Barcelona midfielder Ronald Araujo. 

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Age: 22

Club: Barcelona

Position: Centre-Defender

Appearances this season: 25

Goals this season: 3

Assists this season: 0

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023

Market value: £31.50million

According to recent reports, Manchester United have made an official move for the Uruguayan defender. 

Spanish journalist Dario Montero revealed that the Manchester side are prepared to meet Araujo's demands and have offered him a deal worth £162,000-a-week.

This deal would see him earn more than several notable players such as Luke Shaw, Fred and the recently loaned out Donny van de Beek.

Montero went on to reveal that the FC Barcelona man is currently in talks with the Catalonia side and is eager to sign a new deal. 

Read More

Ronald Araújo

However, he is not happy with the current contract offers from Barcelona and his agent has turned elsewhere, which makes sense for Manchester United to lodge an official contract offer.

Sport revealed that Barcelona have offered Araujo a five-year deal that would see him earn three million euros per year which is seven million less than Manchester United's offer.

With both Barcelona and Araujo eager to sort out the player's future, talks could intensify in the coming months. 

