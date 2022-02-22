Leaked: List Of Manchester United Managerial Candidates Including Surprise Name

The list of candidates that Manchester United are considering to take over as permanent manager has leaked and it includes a surprise name.

It has been three months since Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solkjaer on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford.

Since then, Ralf Ragnick has been named interim manager.

However, the club have no plans on keeping him as manager past this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In fact, according to recent reports, Manchester United have assembled a growing list of candidates to take over as manager upon the completion of the 21/22 campaign.

According to ESPN, Manchester United do not have a favourite candidate. However, they do have names that they are considering.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The list of leaked managerial candidates includes some of the obvious choices; Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and even Spain manager Luis Enrique.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, there are some surprise names on that list.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has been touted as a surprise candidate to take over from Rangnick alongside Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann if he decides to leave the Bundesliga side.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was once viewed as the favourite to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but his recent form with the Foxes may have seen him removed from the conversation.

IMAGO / PA Images

With just 12 Premier League matches left in the season, the Red Devils will soon begin to narrow in on their next manager.

Read More Liverpool Coverage