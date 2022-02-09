Report: Manchester United Targeting £40million Rated Premier League Midfielder To Replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United are targeting the £40million transfer of Youri Tielemans to replace Paul Pogba this summer.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United contract is set to expire at the end of this season and it is beginning to seem that leaving the club is his most likely option.

This would leave Manchester United's next manager with a massive hole in midfield. Because of this, interim manager Ralf Rangnick is already looking at replacements.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

One name that is being heavily discussed is Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 24 Club: Leicester City Position: Centre Midfield Appearances this season: 26 Goals this season: 6 Assists this season: 3 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £49.5million

The Daily Star have reported that United are targeting the Belgian midfielder and are contemplating whether or not to make a bid for him this summer.

This has come just days after Manchester United were 'priced out' of a move for West Ham's talisman Declan Rice.

Youri Tielemans has long been liked with a transfer away from The Foxes with clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea interested in signing him.

However, it seems that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue to sign the Leicester midfielder.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tielemans has made it clear to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers that he wants to play Champions League football and that he is prepared to leave the club to do so.

As things stand, it is unlikely that Leicester City finishes in a Champions League position as they are currently in 12th place on the Premier League table.

Manchester United, however, are currently in 5th place just one point behind West Ham with a game in hand.

Although it is unclear whether or not Tielemans will be headed to United, it is clear that the Red Devils are searching for midfield reinforcements.