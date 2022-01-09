Manchester United v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Third Round | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup Third Round on Monday in what promises to be the tie of the round and you can find out when and where to watch the match here.
Ralf Rangnick will be desperate for a positive performance and victory after the home defeat against Wolves on Monday has left questions marks as to whether some of the players are buying into his methods and tactics.
Steven Gerrard may have new signing Philippe Coutinho at his disposal as he looks to progress to the fourth round with Villa.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 7:55pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:55pm ET
Pacific time: 11:55am PT
Central time: 1:55pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:25 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:55 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BBC One.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.
Australian viewers can view the match on the 10Play streaming service.
