Manchester United v Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups | FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the FA Cup Third Round on Monday in what promises to be the tie of the round and we bring you our predicted line ups for the clash.

Ralf Rangnick will be desperate for a positive performance and victory after the home defeat against Wolves on Monday has left questions marks as to whether some of the players are buying into his methods and tactics.

Steven Gerrard is unlikely to have new signing Philippe Coutinho at his disposal as he looks to progress to the fourth round with Villa.

The weekend Premier League clash where Villa face United again seems more likely for the player to make his debut.

Here are the predicted line ups:

Manchester United

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Emi Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook