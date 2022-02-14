Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton on Tuesday after two successive draws in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

The Red Devils have got into the habit of taking the lead in games but not being able to convert their advantage into wins. They must get over this if they have any hopes of finishing in the top four.

Graham Potter's Brighton will provide another tough test for United coming off a 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Seagulls play positive, attacking football and sit ninth in the table, seven points behind United with a game in hand.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:15pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:15pm ET

Pacific time: 12:15pm PT

Central time: 2:15pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

