Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton on Tuesday after two successive draws in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
The Red Devils have got into the habit of taking the lead in games but not being able to convert their advantage into wins. They must get over this if they have any hopes of finishing in the top four.
Graham Potter's Brighton will provide another tough test for United coming off a 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday.
The Seagulls play positive, attacking football and sit ninth in the table, seven points behind United with a game in hand.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:15pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:15pm ET
Pacific time: 12:15pm PT
Central time: 2:15pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
