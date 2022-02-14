Manchester United v Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL | Telles, Fred & Elanga To Return?

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton on Tuesday after two successive draws in the Premier League and we can bring you our predicted Red Devils lineup for the match.

United have got into the habit of taking the lead in games but not being able to convert their advantage into wins. They must get over this if they have any hopes of finishing in the top four.

Graham Potter's Brighton will provide another tough test for United coming off a 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Seagulls play positive, attacking football and sit ninth in the table, seven points behind United with a game in hand.

Manchester United Team News

Alex Telles who was back in the squad at the weekend could be recalled to the starting XI by Rangnick at the expense of Luke Shaw.

Midfielder Fred has returned to training after his Covid-19 isolation and could give Scott Mctominay a rest with the Brazilian lining up alongside Paul Pogba in midfield.

Anthony Elanga could be in contention for a starting place out wide with Marcus Rashford likely to be the one to drop to the bench if so.

Nemanja Matic (shin), Edinson Cavani (groin), and Eric Bailly (ankle) are still ruled out.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

David De Gea;

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles;

Fred, Paul Pogba;

Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga;

Cristiano Ronaldo

