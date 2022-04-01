Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL
As the battle for the top four places in the Premier League reaches it's final stages, Manchester United take on Leicester City and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.
United are in desperate need of a victory to keep in touch with their rivals and Liverpool will also have a keen eye on the clash with the match against the Red Devils just around the corner at Anfield.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 09:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break
- Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool
- Report: Journalist Says It Would Be A 'Surprise' If This Player Stays At Liverpool Next Year
- Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle' To Sign Fabio Carvalho From Fulham
- Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Wants' Premier League Move As Real Madrid Join The Race Alongside Liverpool And Manchester United
- Report: Liverpool 'Genuinely Interested' In French International Playing Bundesliga Football As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok