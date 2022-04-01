Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

As the battle for the top four places in the Premier League reaches it's final stages, Manchester United take on Leicester City and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.

United are in desperate need of a victory to keep in touch with their rivals and Liverpool will also have a keen eye on the clash with the match against the Red Devils just around the corner at Anfield.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 09:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

