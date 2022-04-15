Skip to main content
Manchester United v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Ahead of Manchester United travelling to Anfield on Tuesday to face Liverpool, they host Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.

Ralf Rangnick's team are in desperate need of the three points to keep up their faint hopes of a top four finish whilst Dean Smith's team are seven points from safety and stuck at the bottom of the table.

Old Trafford

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  3:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at  19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

