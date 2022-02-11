Skip to main content
Manchester United v Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo & Telles To Return?

Manchester United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday in desperate need of a win to keep them in the race for top four and we can bring you our predicted lineup for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick's team currently sit in sixth place a point behind West Ham in fourth having played a game less. Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race so three points are vital to beat off the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick

Southampton are coming into the game off a fine 3-2 victory at Spurs on Wednesday and sit in a comfortable 10th place position.

Manchester United Team News

Alex Telles has returned to training after his isolation period for Covid-19 but Luke Shaw is likely to retain his place in an unchanged back five for Ralf Rangnick's team.

Midfielder Fred is still isolating so it's expected that Scott Mctominay will once again start alongside Paul Pogba in the centre of the park.

Anthony Elanga could be in contention for a starting place out wide with Marcus Rashford likely to be the one to drop to the bench if so.

It's expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will return up front after dropping to the bench in midweek.

Both Nemanja Matic (shin) and Eric Bailly (ankle) are still ruled out.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

David De Gea;

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw;

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba;

Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga;

Cristiano Ronaldo

