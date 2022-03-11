Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
There is a huge game in the top four race on Saturday as Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 23:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can also be streamed on the Sky GO app.
For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on Optus Sport.
