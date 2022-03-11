Skip to main content
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

There is a huge game in the top four race on Saturday as Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Old Trafford

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at   5:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time   12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at   23:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:30 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can also be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on Optus Sport.

