Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United v Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United will be looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they take on Watford on Saturday at Old Trafford and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Old Trafford

The Red Devils remain in a battle with Arsenal, West Ham, Wolves, and Tottenham for fourth spot and will believe they can see off the Hornets to strengthen their position.

Roy Hodgson's Watford are in the relegation zone and four points from safety after their 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

Read More

India

Kick-off is at  20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at  01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
just now
Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
30 minutes ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 - Qualified Teams & Draw Details Including How To Watch

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

'The Ball Finally Goes In' - Joel Matip On His Long Awaited Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

'A Competition For The Whole Club' - Jurgen Klopp On What Carabao Cup Victory Would Mean To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Star Has Offers From Liverpool & Arsenal

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Report: UEFA To Move Champions League Final Away From Russia

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Fixtures / Results - Knockout Stage Playoffs - February 17th/24th

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago