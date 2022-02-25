Manchester United v Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United will be looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they take on Watford on Saturday at Old Trafford and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The Red Devils remain in a battle with Arsenal, West Ham, Wolves, and Tottenham for fourth spot and will believe they can see off the Hornets to strengthen their position.

Roy Hodgson's Watford are in the relegation zone and four points from safety after their 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

