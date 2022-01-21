Manchester United v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool's old foes Manchester United face West Ham on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game if you are looking for a football fix with the Reds not in action until Sunday.
Ralf Rangnick's team clicked into form in the second half against Brentford as they ran out 3-1 winners on Wednesday to stay in touch with the top four.
West Ham have been impressive this season and currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of the Red Devils having played one game more.
Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 3:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00pm ET
Pacific time: 07:00am PT
Central time: 09:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm Blackout rule.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup | EFL Cup
- Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?
- Report: Liverpool Looking To Seal Early Deal For Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho, Leeds, Southampton & West Ham All Interested
- Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?
- Report: Liverpool Contact Future Star Ronald Araujo To Tempt Him From Barcelona
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook