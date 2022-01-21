Manchester United v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool's old foes Manchester United face West Ham on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game if you are looking for a football fix with the Reds not in action until Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's team clicked into form in the second half against Brentford as they ran out 3-1 winners on Wednesday to stay in touch with the top four.

West Ham have been impressive this season and currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of the Red Devils having played one game more.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00pm ET

Pacific time: 07:00am PT

Central time: 09:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm Blackout rule.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

