Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United v West Ham United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Doubtful, Elanga To Start?

Two of Liverpool's rivals for top four face each other at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United take on West Ham and we bring you our predicted lineups.

The Hammers currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Liverpool and two points clear of the Red Devils.

Diogo Dalot Jarrod Bowen

Ralf Rangnick comes into the clash hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani can recover in time from their respective injuries.

The German will also be without Victor Lindelof (personal reasons) and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

West Ham will be monitoring whether midfielder Thomas Soucek has recovered sufficiently from Covid-19 in time to take the field at Old Trafford.

Read More

Said Benrahma is away at AFCON and Angelo Ogbonna remains a long term casualty. Kurt Zouma is closing in on a return after resuming training but may not be ready for Saturday.

Here are our predicted line ups:

Manchester United

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Dalot Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Manchester United v West Ham United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Doubtful, Elanga To Start?

53 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful For Manchester United's Premier League Clash With West Ham

24 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

41 minutes ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Agree Terms With Fiorentina For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

1 hour ago
Geremi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Geremi Interview | AFCON, Mohamed Salah, Champions League, Newcastle & Joel Matip

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Keep Your Best Player' - Former Chelsea Player Geremi on Mohamed Salah’s Contract Situation With Liverpool

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'It Is My Wish' - Former Real Madrid & Chelsea Star Geremi on Mohamed Salah Winning the Ballon D’or in the Future

2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp

3 hours ago