Manchester United v West Ham United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Doubtful, Elanga To Start?

Two of Liverpool's rivals for top four face each other at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United take on West Ham and we bring you our predicted lineups.

The Hammers currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Liverpool and two points clear of the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick comes into the clash hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani can recover in time from their respective injuries.

The German will also be without Victor Lindelof (personal reasons) and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

West Ham will be monitoring whether midfielder Thomas Soucek has recovered sufficiently from Covid-19 in time to take the field at Old Trafford.

Said Benrahma is away at AFCON and Angelo Ogbonna remains a long term casualty. Kurt Zouma is closing in on a return after resuming training but may not be ready for Saturday.

Here are our predicted line ups:

Manchester United

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

