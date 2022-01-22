Manchester United v West Ham United | Premier League | Confirmed Line Ups

Skip to main content
Two of Liverpool's rivals for a top four place face each other at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United take on West Ham and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Old Trafford

The Hammers currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Liverpool and two points clear of the Red Devils.

It's been a patchy start to Ralf Rangnick's tenureship at United with mixed form and reports that some players have been questioning his methods and tactics.

There have been signs however that things are starting to gel in spells during games but they are yet to put together a ninety minute performance.

Last weekend, they flew out of the blocks into a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa only to be pegged back late on to draw 2-2 as the Red Devils fell away in the second half.

On Wednesday, they had David De Gea to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half at Brentford only for United to excel in the second half to run out 3-1 winners.

West Ham have impressed this season with their consistency but were rocked last week losing 3-2 at home to Leeds who had been struggling.

Despite that setback, there is no doubt David Moyes has organised his team superbly this campaign and are a threat to any opposition with the power, pace and flair of Michael Antonio and the impressive Jarrod Bowen in attack.

Moyes' team have coped well with a number of injuries in defence and slowly but surely the injured players are returning to help them with their quest for top four and Europa League triumph.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

West Ham United Team

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United Subs

Darren Randolph, Ben Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Mark Noble, Alex Kral, Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic, Andriy Yarmolenko

